After BBC Monitoring's Russia editor Vitaly Shevchenko spoke about the dangers the war in Ukraine posed to his family in Zaporizhzhia, two BBC audiences members worked together to rescue his mother and severely disabled aunt from the country. Following a 35 hour journey, that spanned 2000 miles (3218km) and crossed five countries, Vitaly was reunited with family members as they arrived in Reading, and was able to thank their saviours for what they had done.

