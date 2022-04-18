The Duke of Sussex has voiced his support for Ukraine, saying that "the whole world is behind them".

Speaking in The Hague in the Netherlands, where the Invictus Games are being held, Prince Harry commended the Ukrainian team's presence as "extraordinary" and acknowledged the difficulty their country currently faces.

You can watch the Invictus Games on BBC One at 18.30 GMT on 18 April 2022.

