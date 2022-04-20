A commander of the Ukrainian soldiers in the besieged city of Mariupol has made an appeal for extraction from the Azovstal steelworks complex, which is currently surrounded by Russian forces.

Serhiy Volyna of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade shared the video on Facebook, asking for soldiers - and civilians - to be taken to "safety on the territory of a third party state".

The Russian defence ministry has given Ukrainian forces an ultimatum to lay down their weapons by 1100GMT on Wednesday - an offer they say no soldier has accepted.