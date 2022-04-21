Marine Le Pen is the leader of France's far-right National Rally party, who took the reigns from her father Jean-Marie Le Pen in 2011.

Over a decade later, Le Pen is running for the French presidency and her supporters are hopeful that the third time will be a charm.

In her previous campaigns she has held strong views on issues like immigration and EU membership, but has Marine Le Pen changed since the last election?

Produced by Ian Casey and Tamsin Selbie.