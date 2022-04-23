With the Russian offensive centred on eastern Ukraine, Kyiv is beginning to return to a sense of calm.

But the city’s defence force remains on high alert, dug into trenches in case of the return of Russian troops.

The BBC got rare access to the 131st battalion in the forests of the capital.

Reporter: Mark Lowen

Camera/editor: Christian Parkinson

Producer: Michael Steininger

