Ukrainians flock to get patriotic tattoos

More than two months into the war with Russia, it has already left a deep mark on many Ukrainians.

Tattoo studios are seeing more and more people come to get patriotic images on their bodies to remember what Ukraine is going through now.

Clients at one such studio in Lviv include soldiers going to war against Russia in Ukraine’s front lines.

Video by Anastasiya Gribanova, Kawoon Khamoosh and Marek Polaszweski.

