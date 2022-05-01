Less than 20 miles from the front lines is the city of Mykolaiv. On the Black Sea coast, it stands between the Russian army and Odesa.

The city’s being shelled almost daily. But the attacks themselves aren’t the only threat because the pieces of artillery left behind can be just as fatal.

The BBC followed the city’s bomb disposal unit around the city.

Correspondent: Caroline Davies

Filmed by Paul Francis

Produced and edited by Olivia Lace-Evans

