Emotional footage shows a Ukrainan nurse, who lost her legs in a landmine explosion, having her first dance with her husband.

Oksana, 23, married Viktor in a hospital in Lviv.

After undergoing multiple operations in Ukraine, she aims to travel to Germany for further treatment.

