Anna-Liisa Anttila left Finland with her mother during the Winter War
In what became known as the Winter War, Finland fought off an invasion from the Soviet Union in 1939, but ended up ceding most of its eastern province of Karelia.
Anna-Liisa Anttila was a teenager in the city of Vyborg at the time. The Soviets captured it and made it part of Russia, and Finland never got it back.
Anna-Liisa remembers what the bombing was like back then and tells the BBC's Allan Little about having to flee with her mother on the last bus out of town.