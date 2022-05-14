The Eurovision anthem born in a war zone

This weekend, Europe’s glitziest celebration of pop music, the Eurovision Song Contest, will celebrate its 66th year in Turin, Italy.

But with Ukraine odds-on favourite to win, and both Belarus and Russia banned, will we see voters unite against Putin?

As the conflict continues, Kalush Orchestra are some of the very few men currently allowed to leave the country. BBC Ukraine’s Viktoriia Zhuhan joined them as they prepared for the contest in the war-torn city of Irpin.

Producer: Claire Press

Camera: Marek Polaszewski

Video editor: Derrick Evans

