Ukraine's national guard says at least 500 of its members have died since Russia’s invasion more than two months ago.

It’s the first time the force has announced such fatality figures. Many fear the real number could be much higher.

Behind each death, there are comrades left behind to mourn those who have lost their lives in battle.

The BBC met one such soldier at a military cemetery on the outskirts of Dnipro.

