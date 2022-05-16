A Ukrainian Eurovision commentator had to cover the contest from a bunker in Kyiv, as there were fears the broadcast could be interrupted.

As Ukraine claimed victory, thanks to a massive outpouring of popular support throughout Europe, Timur Miroshnychenko could be seen going wild after his country was announced as winners of the song contest.

He told BBC Breakfast that he hopes the country will be able to host the contest next year.

