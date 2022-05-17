Fighters from Mariupol arrive in Russian-held town

Fighters evacuated from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol have arrived in the nearby town of Novoazovsk.

Ukraine's defence ministry said 53 heavily injured fighters were taken there and another 211 were sent to Olenivka. Both areas were captured by Russian-backed separatists in 2014.

Ukraine said some fighters remained trapped at the steelworks, and efforts to rescue them were ongoing.

