A woman ran onto the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, to protest against sexual violence in Ukraine.

The protester stripped off a gown to reveal the words "stop raping us" painted on her body, along with the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Ukrainian authorities have said they're investigating cases of women being raped by Russian forces during their occupation of parts of the country.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this video you can visit the BBC Action Line here.