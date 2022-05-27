Zhanna Agalakova quit her job as a journalist in March for Channel One, a Russian state-controlled TV channel, over the invasion of Ukraine, she's now in hiding.

In an interview with BBC Newsnight, she urged people in Russia to switch off their TVs if they wanted the truth about the war in Ukraine.

"It's a brainwashing machine," she told David Grossman.

Watch the full interview Friday 27 May on BBC Two at 22:30 BST (UK only).