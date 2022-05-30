An eco-friendly alternative to concrete

A new, more eco-friendly alternative to concrete is being used to build an apartment block in Zurich.

Cleancrete was created by Gnanli Landrou, who says that 90% less CO2 is emitted during its production.

Mr Landrou, who grew up in Togo, says he hopes his creation will, one day, improve housing back home.

