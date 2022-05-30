Champions League final: Fake tickets 'pivotal' to chaos in Paris, says French minister
French sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has said that large numbers of people turning up with fake tickets, or no tickets, was the root cause of the chaos at the Champions League final.
French police have been criticised for firing pepper spray and tear gas at some Liverpool fans as they waited to get into the stadium on Saturday evening.
The UK's Culture Secretary described the police response as "deeply concerning" and has urged an inquiry.