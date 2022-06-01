Investigators have been searching for evidence of alleged Russian war crimes, in apartment blocks in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

War crimes include the use of weapons that cause indiscriminate or appalling suffering, genocide and the abuse of the rights of prisoners of war.

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, nearly 15,000 war crimes have been alleged across the country, with 200 to 300 more being reported daily, according to Ukraine's chief prosecutor, Iryna Venediktova.