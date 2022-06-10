A wildfire has hit southern Spain, forcing 2,000 people from the town of Benahavis to evacuate their homes.

The blaze started on Wednesday 8 June, in the slopes of Pujerra Mountain in the Sierra Bermeja, above the Costa del Sol - a popular destination for British tourists on the Andalusian coast.

Helicopters were deployed to try and extinguish the fires and authorities said three firefighters have been injured while trying to tackle the flames.