The first of Russia's rebranded McDonald's has opened in Moscow, after the famous fast food brand ended all operations in the country.

Last month McDonald's announced the closure of all restaurants in the Russia, citing the "humanitarian crisis" and "unpredictable operating environment" caused by the war in Ukraine.

The fast food company sold more than 800 restaurants to Russian businessman Alexander Govor.

The branches will now reopen under the new name of "Vkusno i Tochka", which translates to"Tasty and that's it".

The BBC's Russia editor Steve Rosenberg visited the Moscow restaurant on its first day,