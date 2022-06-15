Ukrainian widow: My baby and I were kidnapped

Viktoria and her baby have been waiting for nearly 50 days to get a UK visa.

Her husband and twelve-year-old daughter were killed by Russian shelling while fleeing Chernihiv.

She and her baby were kidnapped by Russian troops the following day and held in a basement for over three weeks, before they were freed and escaped to safety in Poland.

The Ukrainecast podcast has been following her story. You can hear more on BBC Sounds.

Video edited by Laura Gaynor and Osman Iqbal