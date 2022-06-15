Ukrainian widow: My baby and I were kidnapped

Viktoria and her baby have been waiting for nearly 50 days to get a UK visa.

Her husband and twelve-year-old daughter were killed by Russian shelling while fleeing Chernihiv.

She and her baby were kidnapped by Russian troops the following day and held in a basement for over three weeks, before they were freed and escaped to safety in Poland.

