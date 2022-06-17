We're not ashamed of showing who we are - Lavrov

Russia is "not squeaky clean" and Russians are "not ashamed" of showing who they are, the country's foreign minister has told the BBC's Steve Rosenberg in an exclusive interview.

Sergei Lavrov accused the West of dragging Ukraine into Nato, calling it a criminal act.

He also said that British politicians were only concerned with "the next election and nothing else".

