Rare footage from the cockpit of Nato planes has revealed extremely close encounters with Russian military aircraft over European skies.

The daily occurrences have helped add to the tension between Russia and Nato.

Relations have deteriorated since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February and there are fears that one mistake in the air could lead to a dangerous escalation.

Reporting by Nafiseh Kohnavard

Filming by Aaron Hollett

Producing by Aine Gallagher

