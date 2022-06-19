Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced following the Russian invasion, their lives changed completely.

The BBC followed up on a story of teenagers who set up a rock band in the city of Avdiyivka, right on the front line in eastern Ukraine.

They were filmed just a few weeks before Moscow launched a full-scale attack on their country.

Russian forces heavily shelled Avdiyivka and all members of the band were eventually evacuated.

They have finally all met up for the first time since the invasion.

The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov joined them at their reunion in the city of Dnipro, where the young musicians shared their horrific experience and explained how the war was changing their music and views.