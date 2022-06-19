The mood was jubilant among supporters of Emmanuel Macron's rivals after gains in the French parliamentary elections were projected for both the far-right National Rally and the Nupes left-green alliance.

Their leaders, Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, ended their speeches on a similar note: "Long live the republic, long live France."

Macron is on course to lose control of the French National Assembly - but his centrist Ensemble coalition is projected to remain the largest bloc.