Newly elected politician Rachel Keke is reportedly the first cleaner to become a member of parliament in France.

Ms Keke previously was known for leading one of the longest hotel strikes in French history, successfully campaigning for fairer pay and better working conditions.

Some of her supporters have dubbed her win a "victory of the voiceless."

