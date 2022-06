BBC’S Olga Malchevska was live on air on the BBC World Service when she saw the first images of her childhood home in the aftermath of a Russian attack.

Olga’s home was the first one shelled by Russia near Kyiv on Feburary 25th.

She’s now had a chance to return to see the extent of the damage left behind and the impact on her family and dozens others living in the large soviet-style residential bloc.