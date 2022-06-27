BBC journalist returns to bombed Kyiv home

BBC’S Olga Malchevska was live on air on the BBC World Service when she saw the first images of her childhood home in the aftermath of a Russian attack.

Olga’s home was the first one shelled by Russia near Kyiv on Feburary 25th.

She’s now had a chance to return to see the extent of the damage left behind and the impact on her family and dozens others living in the large soviet-style residential bloc.

