'Show them our pecs' - G7 leaders mock Putin

Leaders of the G7 summit have been mocking the so-called macho image of Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Germany.

As they sat down for their first meeting on Sunday, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked if their jackets should come off.

"We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin," Johnson said, to laughter from some of his colleagues. Johnson also suggested the leaders "show them our pecs".

Canada's Justin Trudeau suggested "bare-chested horseback riding."

"Oh yes," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "Horseback riding is the best."

