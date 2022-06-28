Kremenchuk mall attack: 'I saw burned people... some covered in blood'
At least 18 people have died and 25 are being treated in hospital, following a Russian missile strike on a shopping centre in Kremenchuk, Ukraine.
Emergency services are continuing to search the rubble, and those rescued from the scene are being treated in hospital.
