A BBC investigation has gathered evidence of the repeated use of cluster munitions in the city of Chernihiv, northern Ukraine.

These weapons - rockets or missiles that deploy a large number of small explosives - are banned by more than 100 countries because of the harm they cause civilians.

But neither Russia nor Ukraine have signed up to the international treaty prohibiting them.

Viktoriia Zhuhan reports on how patients and medics in Chernihiv have learned how to survive them. This is the story of one day with one family.