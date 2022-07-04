Commercial flight escorted by fighter jet after bomb hoax

An Easyjet flight from London to Menorca was intercepted by a Spanish fighter jet after a British passenger made a bomb threat on social media.

The plane landed at its destination safely but passengers were delayed for hours while the plane and luggage were inspected by bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs.

An 18-year-old British man was arrested for making the hoax bomb threat.

