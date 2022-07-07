Revelry and protests as Spain bull festival returns

Thousands of people filled the streets of Spain's Pamplona to mark the return of the San Fermín bull festival.

The annual event, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions, is known for its daily running of the bulls.

Before the start of this year's festival, animal rights activists wearing dinosaur costumes held a protest against the treatment of the bulls.

