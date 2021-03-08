Pikku-Finlandia (or Little Finlandia) is a temporary venue hosting large events in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, while the city’s iconic Finlandia Hall is closed for refurbishment.

It’s a reusable wooden building that includes whole trees with protruding branches as part of the structure. Fully recyclable and transportable, it will be packed up and taken to a new location to be used as a school or a nursery in 2024.

Pikku-Finlandia was designed by architecture students, one of whom - Jaakko Torvinen - has given us a tour of the building.

Video by Erika Benke