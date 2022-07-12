The Afghan refugee commanding Ukrainian troops

Jalal Noory was just a child when he escaped the Afghan civil wars following the Soviet invasion of his country, Afghanistan in 1979.

He ended up in Ukraine and it became his second home where he built himself a successful life.

Almost 25 years later he woke up witnessing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and he only had two options: ' to defend or die.'

Kawoon Khamoosh visited him in his dugout in the trenches of Kyiv

