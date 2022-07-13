'We hope for the best, son' - War nears Ukraine maternity ward

Pokrovsk Perinatal Centre is the last specialist ward in the eastern Donbas region under Ukrainian control.

The centre is around 40km (25 miles) from the nearest front line and it's had to deliver babies during shelling throughout the war.

Pregnant women say they are anxious about where they can give birth and doctors have observed an increase in premature births, with 16.5% of babies born premature in Pokrovsk since 24 February.

This compares with a 9% average across Ukraine.

Dr Ivan Tsyganok, head of the centre said: "Labour is a process that cannot be stopped."

Video edited by Gem O'Reilly