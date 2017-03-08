On 15 February, the Villa de Pitanxo, a Galician fishing boat sank off the coast of Canada in mysterious circumstances.

The families of 21 men who lost their lives that night are campaigning to ensure the truth of the tragedy is revealed and that those responsible face justice.

Investigators have been trying to understand what caused the accident and surviving crew members have very different versions of what went wrong.

BBC video journalist Bruno Boelpaep reports from Spain.