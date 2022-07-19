After months of attacks, more people are coming back to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, but are finding their homes destroyed.

The government has promised $19 million for the repairs, but many fear it is not enough.

The BBC's Anastasiya Gribanova has spoken to a group of people who are raising funds to rebuild their apartment block, which was one of the first civilian targets hit by a Russian rocket.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.