Climate protesters were dragged away after attempting to glue their hands to Botticelli's Primavera masterpiece.

The activists had one hand pressed onto the painting when they were tackled by staff at the Uffizi Gallery in Italy.

A protective layer of glass prevented any damage being done to the artwork.

