Ukraine war: 'We hope nothing will happen' - Grain ship crew
The first ship carrying grain has left a Ukrainian port under a deal with Russia.
Turkish and Ukrainian officials say the vessel, the Razoni, left the southern port of Odesa early on Monday morning local time.
Russia has been blockading Ukrainian ports since February, but the two sides agreed a deal to resume shipments.
Abdullah Jendi, an engineer aboard the Razoni, said: "We hope nothing will happen and that we will not commit a mistake."