Stretches of a river on the French-Swiss border have been left completely dry, after one of the most severe droughts in decades has hit parts of western Europe.

Drone footage shows boats stranded on the dried bed of the River Doubs, which has seen water levels recede over the past few months.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.