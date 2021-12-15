Trapped whale rescue under way in France

A beluga whale has been lifted from the River Seine in France, in an operation involving 80 people.

The 800kg whale became trapped in the river, 100 km (62 miles) inland and its health was beginning to deteriorate as it struggled to find food.

The helpers, including divers, police and a dozen vets worked through the night to remove the animal from the river and onto a refrigerated truck that will take it back to the coast.

It will be monitored and treated for several days before hopefully being released back into the open sea.