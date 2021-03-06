Domino's Pizza's last stores in Italy have been closed after the firm that operated its outlets in the country filed for bankruptcy.

Franchise holder ePizza SpA said it was impacted by Covid-19 restrictions and increasing competition from traditional restaurants using delivery apps.

News of the fast food giant's exit from the country was celebrated by some on social media.

A resident from Bologna said, "It's like me going to England and making fish and chips, it doesn't make sense."