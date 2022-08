A brown bear cub has been rescued by rangers at a national park in Turkey, after it consumed a hallucinogen.

Mad honey, or deli bal in Turkish, is a type of rhododendron honey.

Footage shows the bear looking dazed and wobbly before it is taken to a vet.

