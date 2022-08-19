Water levels on Italy's Lake Garda at 15-year low

A bed of rock emerges from the waters of Lake Garda, after a drought brought its water levels down to a 15-year low.

Italy's largest lake, a popular tourist destination, has been severely affected by hot temperatures and a lack of significant rainfall for months.

Parts of northern Italy are experiencing their worst drought in 70 years.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.