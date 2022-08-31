Six months ago thousands of Ukrainian civilians joined the military to fight invading Russian forces. Among those who signed up were members of one of Ukraine’s top rock bands, Antytila.

They became Army medics in Kharkiv - helping to treat wounded soldiers. The BBC joined them as they headed to the front line.

