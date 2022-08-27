Electricity and drought killing white storks in Hungary
The number of white storks is falling in many countries. The extreme heat this summer is just the latest of many hazards they face - in Europe, in Africa, and on the long migration routes in between. Nick Thorpe sent this report from Hungary, on a sudden spike in stork deaths there.
