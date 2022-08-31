Giant hailstones lash parts of Spain

A 10-minute-long storm in the Girona region of Catalonia, Spain, saw giant hailstones smash windows, destroy roofs and down power lines. A 20-month-old child died and about 50 other people reported injuries. Parts of Spain have experienced a severe draught, and the hot summer has meant the nearby Mediterranean sea is warmer than usual for this time of year, making violent tropical storms are more likely.

