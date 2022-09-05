The killing of three siblings in Dublin on Sunday morning has traumatised the community, Ireland's police chief has said.

Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash were killed in the Rossfield estate in Tallaght.

Gardaí (Irish police) are continuing to question a man in his 20s over the deaths of the siblings.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the incident was one of the worst he had come across during his years of service.

